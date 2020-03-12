There were 17 influenza-related deaths in Arkansas reported this week to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), including a second pediatric death since the 2019-20 flu season began, for a total of 86 influenza-related deaths.

Oklahoma has reported 53 cumulative influenza-associated deaths for the season.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates a total of 20,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 136 pediatric deaths reported this season.

Testing of influenza types such as A and B utilize the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay. PCR is a rapid and sensitive method for detecting the genetic material of influenza viruses and, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is now the first-choice laboratory test for influenza infection in both humans and animals.

The test is quick and simple, if not a bit uncomfortable for the second or two it takes for a long swab to be placed up each nostril to collect a test sample. It takes little time to determine if the patient has influenza or not, and, if so, which type of the virus.

Since its initial application for detecting A(H5N1) viruses, the use of PCR has expanded to cover other influenza types, subtypes and lineages, and the assay is increasingly used for routine seasonal influenza surveillance and diagnosis.

During flu season, the ADH produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. Go to approximately the middle of the page to view each weekly report at www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/influenza.

The report also compares influenza-like illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.

In Arkansas, there were 275 positive PCR flu tests from private labs the week ending Saturday, March 7. 163 tested positive for influenza A, 109 tested positive for influenza B, and 3 tested positives for both influenza A and B. At the ADH lab, 3 samples tested positive for influenza B Subtype Victoria, and 4 samples tested negative for flu this week.

For the same week, Arkansas reported “widespread” activity to the CDC for geographic spread of influenza, and “high” or 10 out of 10 for ILI intensity. The percentage of people entering hospitals this season with ILI is still lower than it was the 2017-18 season.

Arkansas isn’t alone for widespread activity. Only Oregon and Hawaii (regional), Washington D.C. (local), U.S. Virgin Islands (sporadic) and Guam (no report) are listed differently. The remainder of the United States and other territories share the widespread designation.

True, the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is the deadly word on everybody’s lips, even here in Arkansas where Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed Wednesday the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Arkansas. The case has been tested positive by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and sent to the CDC for confirmation. The individual is currently in isolation in a hospital in Pine Bluff. This is an out-of-state travel-related case. There is no indication that COVID-19 is spreading in Arkansas communities at this time.

Gov. Hutchinson also signed an executive order to declare a public health emergency Wednesday to facilitate coordination and provide increased support to state agencies that are involved in response to COVID-19.

At press time, despite widespread rumors of multiple COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, the ADH stated that there is currently only the one presumptive case as stated above.

Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) remains below the epidemic threshold this week.

ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks. It’s important to understand the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It’s presumed there are many more people actually affected than the report shows.

Jennifer Dillaha, M.D., the Medical Director for Immunizations/Outbreak Response at the ADH said the results of the 275 positive PCR flu tests does not include outpatient reports from the U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet).

ILINet consists of outpatient healthcare providers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands reporting approximately 60 million patient visits during the 2018-19 season. Each week, approximately 2,600 outpatient healthcare providers around the country report data to the CDC on the total number of patients seen for any reason and the number of those patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) by age group (0-4 years, 5-24 years, 25-49 years, 50-64 years and ≥65 years). For this system, ILI is defined as fever (temperature of 100°F or greater) and a cough and/or a sore throat without a known cause other than influenza.

Since Sept. 29, 2019, 32,960 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,550 positive tests reported for the first week of March.

Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 52% were influenza A, and 48% were influenza B.

About 5.2% of patients visiting emergency rooms the first week of March were there for ILI Syndromic Surveillance, which refers to methods relying on detection of individual and population health indicators that are discernible before confirmed diagnoses are made.

Another 5.2% of outpatient visits were for ILI. The percentage of outpatients has been higher in February and March 2020 than the rest of the 2019-20 flu season and the 2013-18 average.

The average school absenteeism rate in Arkansas the last week of February was 6.5% among public schools. As of March 10, 2020, ADH is aware of 41 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season. As of the first week of March, Franklin, Johnson, Logan and Crawford counties were all below the average absenteeism rate. Sebastian (6.82%), Scott (7.42%) and Polk (7.61%) counties were above average.

Since Sept. 29, 2019, 12 facilities within Arkansas, including 10 nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.

Although seniors and infants lead the nationwide list in the highest percentage of hospitalization for influenza, and people with poor immune systems or auto-immune diseases are more susceptible, current Arkansas statistics reflect that the 5-18 years (school-age) is the age group most affected with influenza heading into March. The 25-44 years and 45-64 years age groups, primarily the age range of the labor force, are not far behind. Otherwise, people in highly-populated areas such as schools, work, and out in the general public on a daily basis are more likely spreading the viruses.

Good hygiene may help prevent spreading the flu. Some standard precautions the public may take are:

• Avoid high-traffic and populated places unless necessary.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing — throw the tissue away after use and wash hands. If a tissue is not available, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve, not your hand.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially immediately after you cough or sneeze. If water is not near, use an alcohol-based hand rub. Clean especially before and after eating, after using the restroom, after touching doorknobs, phones and other items repeatedly touched by the public.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread this way.

• Stay home when sick.

Please visit the ADH or CDC websites for current updates about what is happening in your state. ADH is currently updating their site each morning at 9.