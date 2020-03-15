As fear and awareness spread about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, people are asking themselves: “What should I do to prepare”? The virus is at pandemic status and people are beginning to review their emergency preparedness. Their first stop is usually the pantry. This is a perfect time to take stock!

Behind that jar of expired bean sprouts, many of you will find a horde of monsters overrunning your pantry that may cause a greater threat to your health than any virus. Some examples include partially hydrogenated oil, aspartame, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and his twin butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), acesulfame potassium, potassium bromate, propyl gallate, high fructose corn syrup, sodium benzoate, artificial food colorings...the list goes on and on. All of these additives have been linked to unpleasant health consequences , such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer. Over the years, these processed foods have been attacking your body, ratcheting up your inflammation levels and your pant size.

While taking stock of your pantry, why not take the opportunity to read your labels and clear out the monsters?

• Look for foods that have shorter lists of ingredients with names that a third grader could pronounce. Throw out the Franken-foods that are half food and half science experiment.

• Find the sugar count on the label: the American Heart Association recommends no more than 36g (9 teaspoons) for men and 25g (6 teaspoons) for women per day of added sugar. Sugar hides in all kinds of so-called healthy foods. Here’s lookin’ at you, granola bars!

• Toss out foods made from refined grains, like all purpose flour. Refined grains are nothing more than empty calories that your body turns right back into sugar.

• Inspect open containers. What other little creepy-crawly friends might have crawled into the sack of flour you’ve had sitting back in that corner for two years? A good rule of thumb is to toss any opened semi-perishables after 6 months to a year. If you can’t remember the last time you used it, it may be time to lose it.

Once it’s time to restock, make a list of foods that are semi-perishable AND less processed. Think of these foods as REAL food, not Franken-foods. Many semi-perishable pantry items are high QUALITY foods, which means they are nutrient dense and have a bounty of health benefits. I have included a recipe at the bottom that focuses on using ingredients from the pantry. Websites and cookbooks that focus on Mediterranean cuisine can be great resources for recipes.

• For grains, consider whole wheat, whole-grain, almond, and coconut flours, rolled or steel cut oats, whole-grain or vegetable pastas, quinoa, and brown and wild rice. Try 100% whole wheat pita and sandwich bread. Whole grains are complex carbohydrates that take longer to digest, so they keep your blood sugar levels stable and keep you full longer.

• Embrace the mighty legume and load up on dried beans and lentils. When you combine whole grains and legumes throughout the day, you are creating complete proteins. Legumes are chock full of fiber and nutrients, making them true nutritional powerhouses.

• Oils that are high in monounsaturated fat are the healthiest for your heart. Algae oil has a high smoke point, a neutral taste profile, and is very low in saturated fat, making it an excellent cooking oil. It is more expensive and harder to find than some other options, but is becoming more readily available. Unrefined avocado and coconut oils are also great cooking oils. Extra virgin olive oil and walnut oil are incredibly healthy, but should not be cooked due to their low smoke point. Save them to drizzle on foods after cooking or on salads.

• For sauces and dips, consider pestos, marinara sauces and hummus! Pesto is great on sandwiches as well as on pasta. Hummus is great for dipping veggies and fruit slices.

• Bone broths have been cooked for long periods of time to draw nutrients into the stock. Bone broths make delicious bases for soups, stews, and chilis, and are also perfect for sipping from a mug when you are feeling under the weather.

• Load your freezer with fish (especially fish like salmon, cod, rainbow trout, and mahi-mahi) and lean meats like chicken and pork tenderloin and chops. Go free-range and as close to nature as you can. It’s recommended to eat fatty fish at least two nights per week.

• Nuts are versatile for snacking, baking, and salad toppings. Aim for low salt or raw versions. Walnut are the true winners of the nut world, with the highest levels of Omega-3 fatty acid - critical for brain and heart health. Almonds, pecans, hazelnuts, pistachios and macadamia nuts are all superb options. But remember, when it comes to nuts, a little goes a long way!

Jenn Collier is a Fort Smith resident who has been a student with the Dr. Sears Wellness Institute, completing the Adult and Seniors Health Coach Certification. She is set to complete a Master Health Coach Certification in Adults and Seniors, Families, and Pregnancy with plans to sit for a National Board Certification and the National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer Exam.