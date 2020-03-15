HSV Razorback Club has cancelled our 2020 Spring Dinner on April 9th at the Coronado Center due to the Coronavirus. We have a fantastic group of Razorback fans and we want to do our part to keep everyone healthy. We hope to be cheering for our Hogs again soon.

Memberships are $15 a year per person and run January to December. Membership forms available online at www.hsvhogs.com or email the club at info@hsvhogs.com. To join, mail check (no cash) payable to HSVRC to PO Box 8422, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910. Email us at info@hsvhogs.com with questions or call 501-500-4725.