Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Company (AOG) announced Monday the suspension of service disconnections to any customers who are having a hard time paying their bill.

This policy will remain in effect until April 30, 2020. At that time the company will evaluate whether to extend the suspension.

“Right now, our top priority is protecting the health and wellbeing of our customers and the communities we serve, which is why we are suspending service disconnections to any customers who are struggling to pay their heating bill,” Fred Kirkwood, senior vice president of customer development for AOG, said in a news release. "The COVID-19 pandemic is causing uncertainty across the country, the last thing our community members should be worried about is whether they can afford to keep their heat on, have gas to cook their food or hot water to take a shower. We pride ourselves on being a reliable energy partner for our customers, and this is one small step we can take to live up to that mission.”

Customers struggling to pay their bills should visit https://aogc.com/PaymentAssistance for a list of agencies that can provide financial assistance to help them with their heating bill.

In addition to the temporary suspension of service disconnections, AOG is taking precautionary measures including:

• Asking customers if they have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who was recently diagnosed so the company can take necessary precautions when visiting their home.

• Instituting a mandatory work from home policy for all team members who are able.

• Providing enhanced health and safety guidelines to all members of the AOG team who interact with customers.

• Implementing company travel restrictions.

Additional information about AOG’s response to COVID-19 is available at https://aogc.com/COVID19Update.