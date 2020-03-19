Even though the buildings are closed to the public, Fort Smith Public Library (FSPL) staff are striving to keep as many resources available as possible.

Along with the usual review of numbers, the Library Board of Trustees addressed what it meant for FSPL to be "the community's front porch" while residents of Fort Smith are not able to access the building.

"We strive to be a customer-focused library," Library Director Jennifer Goodson shared with the board.

Over the weekend, FSPL planned on canceling all meetings booked in their meeting rooms through the end of April. Many of the approximately 100 meetings had already been cancelled by those who booked the meeting.

On Monday, FSPL announced that all four branches would be closed through March 31.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Branch provided curbside pickup for patrons with holds, but only had two staff members present.

On Wednesday, FSPL issued a press release to lay out their plans to provide resources to the community.

All full-time staff are still at work and will use this time to carry out various projects, including deep cleans, painting, shifting and weeding.

FSPL is reportedly also working towards both digital and physical resources being available to patrons.

FSPL announced that physical resource patrons may take advantage of curbside pickup from the Main Library on Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Any patron with a library card in good standing may access books, audiobooks, videos and movies as well as other resources on the FSPL webpage at www.fortsmithlibrary.org. FSPL has also launched a new digital access library card that enables patrons to access all digital resources without needing to come into the library.

The library also noted that the Wi-Fi extends to part of the parking lot and will still be available during the closure.

They also shared that FSPL is expanding digital resources. New resources include Tumblebooks, Hoopla, an expanded social media presence, and live streaming.

The FSPL staff stated that they hope their expanded social media presence will help the residents of Fort Smith stay mentally engaged and learn more about their resources.

After the initial closure, the library staff will reassess how long they will need to stay closed. A letter from the American Library Association suggested "to close library facilities until such time as library workers and our communities are no longer at risk of contracting or spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus."