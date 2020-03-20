Dollarway High School Teacher Cadets recently attended an event where members won first place in the Inside Our Schools competition.

Students attended the 2020 Impacting Tomorrow Summit at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

The first place award was awarded to the Dollarway students who presented a PowerPoint on the benefit of Flex Fridays.

Participants included Jamaya Vassar, La’Naja Tyson, Fredaricka Hawkins, Jamauria Byrd. They met with Sharlee Crowson, educator recruitment advisor at the Arkansas Department of Education.

The purpose of the event was to share information with students interested in becoming future teachers, according to a news release.

Sessions included networking opportunities with colleges and universities, education service cooperatives and ADE representatives.