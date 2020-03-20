Jonathan van Senten, Ph. D, alumnus of the doctoral program in aquaculture and fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, recently won the U.S. Aquaculture Society Distinguished Early Career Award.

He received the award at the Aquaculture America 2020 meeting held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in February, according to the release.

Van Senten currently serves as assistant professor and Extension specialist for the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. He has a 50-50 research and Extension appointment. His research program focuses on aquaculture economics and marketing.

“The award recognizes an individual who has been involved with U.S. aquaculture for 10 years or less and has shown outstanding leadership or innovation in research, education, Extension or industry development,” according to the U.S. Aquaculture Society.

The award specifically emphasizes significant personal contributions made to advance aquaculture.

“The majority of my research has focused on quantifying the effects of regulations and compliance for U.S. aquaculture at the farm level,” he said. “We have investigated the baitfish, sportfish and trout/salmonid sectors at the national level and Pacific Coast shellfish at the regional level. We are starting to work on an additional five sectors.”

To encourage the expansion of aquaculture, van Senten and his colleagues are partnering with other faculty and institutions to investigate new and emerging technologies and market opportunities. These projects include controlled environmental agriculture, smart-farm initiatives and offshore wind energy.

“My Extension work revolves around responding to the needs and challenges of my stakeholders,” he said. “This includes managing a variety of requests such as providing training on business planning and marketing, as well as helping stakeholders with economic impact assessments.”

Van Senten said working for the Virginia Seafood AREC alongside Michael Hans Schwarz, director of the center, has been an excellent experience and opportunity to grow both professionally and as an individual.

“The team I work with has become like family to me,” he said. “I really couldn’t thank them enough for welcoming me into their program and giving me the tools and space to continue developing my own research and career.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, and a master’s degree in marine affairs and policy from the University of Miami, he wanted to further his education in a way that would allow him to contribute to the advancement of aquaculture. He then decided to enroll in a doctoral program in economics because he recognized that it was an important factor for the success of U.S. aquaculture.

Van Senten said he specifically chose to pursue his doctoral studies at UAPB because of support from Carole Engle, former chair of the UAPB Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries and van Senten’s advisor.

“The program at UAPB consisted of excellent faculty and Extension specialists from whom I felt I could learn and acquire the skills I needed to be successful in my career,” he said.

At UAPB, van Senten’s primary research project involved quantifying the effects of regulations and compliance for the baitfish and sportfish sector of U.S. aquaculture in the 12 largest production states.

“Arkansas is a major producer of baitfish and sportfish, so this project was significant at both state and national levels,” he said. “The subject was of particular interest to me and something I felt could help to move the needle for U.S. aquaculture.”

— Will Hehemann is a writer/editor with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.