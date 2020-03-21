The Magazine School Board gave a second approval to move forward with a bond refinance during last weeks regularly scheduled meeting.

The board was advised there was an issue with the previous approval because the bond included the district’s wellness center which, since the bonds were sold, has opened to the public, which cannot happen with bonded debt.

To remedy the situation a bond attorney suggested the district’s next payment be stipulated to cover that portion of the bond, which removes it and makes refinance an option.

The district is projected to save about $100,000 in the first year with a refinance Superintendent Dr. Beth Shumate told the board. The funds are unrestricted, she added.

Refinancing the bonds means the district cannot seek a millage increase with a refund of them for at least two years.

When deciding last month to seek a refinance for which voter approval is not needed, board members expressed little hope in a favorable response if voters were asked for an increase again.

The district sought one last year which fell by a single vote.