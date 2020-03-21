Hope Campus Director Chris Joannides doesn’t believe the homeless in Fort Smith will accelerate the spread of coronavirus or are more likely to get the virus than others in Fort Smith. But he is concerned about something else.

Joannides on Friday said he doesn’t know where the overnight shelter will place a homeless person who sleeps at the facility if he or she contracts the virus. Those with the potentially deadly virus have often been told to quarantine themselves inside their residences — an option not usually available to the homeless population.

Hope Campus has reached out to United Way, Salvation Army and city officials about potential quarantine options for the Hope Campus population. Joannides also submitted a proposal to use the warehouse on campus for people who "may test positive."

Joannides said he will hopefully be able to house those who need to be quarantined in an unused part of Salvation Army or in the warehouse.

"The issue is, how are you going to rehab it in a short amount of time? It’s not going to happen. You have laws, you have rules, you have regulations, you’ve got ordinances. Who’s going to cut all that red tape?" Joannides said.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday had confirmed 100 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. The virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, spreads through human contact.

Fort Smith’s point-in-time homeless count in 2020 was 212, more than 75% of whom were housed in some way. Joannides said the 50 or so homeless people who weren’t housed in the count aren’t likely a threat to spread the virus in the city as they’re generally isolated.

Even though Joannides said the roughly 98 Hope Campus residents as of Friday were healthy and had good hygiene, he still said it’s not a matter of "if" but rather "when" the virus hits the campus.

"If it gets in here, it'll be trouble," said Hope Campus volunteer Todd Curley, who has checked people at the front door of the shelter for health and travel history.

In addition to Salvation Army, Joannides has also considered renting out a block of hotel rooms for his residents who need to be quarantined. However, he expressed concerns about this options because of the potential of his residents interacting with each other while at the hotel.

Quarantining the homeless population also becomes increasingly difficult, Joannides said, if the resident has special housing requirements such as sex offender status.

"Where does that guy go? There’s your issue," he said.

To prevent coronavirus at Hope Campus as much as possible, Joannides has complied as much as possible with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s six-foot social distancing rule in the sleeping quarters. He’s also locked the secondary front door of the campus, allowing volunteers at the front desk to let people in under certain criteria.

"We’re just making sure everyone is sanitized and making sure they’re a resident before they come through," said volunteer Johnny Lee James.

But even with the increased measures, uncertainty about quarantine procedures still remains.

"We’re going to call the 1-800 number like we’re supposed to, but then where is that person going to stay? That’s the unknown,” Joannides said. “But the good news is, we’ve started (looking)."