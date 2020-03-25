Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, C.O.S. has revised its hours of operation. The thrift store will be closed until further notice, most likely 30 days. Donors are asked to delay dropping off household donations until after April 15.

Clients needing help will not be admitted to the building, but will instead need to call the emergency number 479-206-0592. Requests for utility, medical and gas bill help will be handled without paperwork on the client's part. C.O.S. will deal directly with the appropriate businesses.

The director will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Monday through Friday for food requests, which will be handled without clients entering the building. Again, no client paperwork necessary.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope we can resume regular business hours after thirty days. Questions, call 479-206-0592.