A bright flash and simultaneous boom led to a surprise just outside a Hot Springs Village home recently.

Robert Doucet and his wife, Alice, were comfortably inside their Ovieda Way home recently during a winter thunderstorm.

Lightning with an immediate boom shook items in their house. “All I saw was a flash,” Robert Doucet recalled. “The flash was unbelievable.”

“[Alice] actually saw fire coming out of the ground (where there had been a small tree),” he said.

Later, he went outside to look for possible damage, and to his surprise, there was a new hole in the ground behind their home, near the golf fairway.

Lightning had blasted a hole through the rocky soil. If he had been unaware of the lightning strike, he might have thought someone had tried digging in the yard.

“I’m 74 and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “I’ve hunted and fished all my life, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

A neighbor told him the storm knocked out his surge protector. Another neighbor had 2 TVs go out. While discussing the strike with a Voice writer, another neighbor who was walking by stopped and expressed amazement.

The Doucets have lived in their home 5 years next month, and have lived in Hot Springs Village 17 years, after retiring from Louisiana.

Knowing that lightning struck 2 Lake Balboa homes in the last couple of years or so, the Doucets were very grateful to escape unscathed.

The lightning strikes point out the importance of good grounding for the electrical entrance, and need for surge protectors.