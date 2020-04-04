The Arkansas Society, Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC) elected new state officers. They are Christina Twardowski, Regent; Nancy Guinn, Vice-Regent; Monterey Sirak, Chaplain; Teresa Clark, Secretary; Jayne Spears, Registrar; Betty Harp, Treasurer; and Ann Phillips, Historian/Librarian, according to a news release.

The DAC held its 92nd General Assembly at North Little Rock. Attended by members and guests from across the state, the assembly also included the leaders of the Colonial Dames 17th Century, U.S. Daughters of 1812, Sons & Daughters of the Pilgrims and the National Society of New England Women.

The guest of honor was DAC National President Mary C. Armstrong of South Carolina, who installed the new officers.

Armstrong also who spoke on Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s retreat near Lynchburg, Va. Jefferson designed the plantation and used the property as a private retreat and a revenue-generating plantation. Jefferson inherited the property in 1773 and began designing and working on the plantation in 1806, according to the release.

“The Object of DAC is patriotic, historical and educational; to make research as to the history and deeds of the American colonists and to record and publish the same; to commemorate deeds of colonial interest; to inculcate and foster love of America and its institutions by all its residents and to obey its laws and venerate its flag — the emblem of its power and civic righteousness. DAC strives to educate others about colonial history in the United States,” according to the release.

Eligibility for membership in DAC is lineal descent from an ancestor who gave service prior to July 4, 1776.

For details about the activities or membership in DAC, contact State Regent Christina Twardowski at c_twardo@hotmail.com.