In an effort to continue following the governor’s guidelines, Mayor George McGill closed Tuesday’s Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting by urging residents to continue practicing extreme social distancing.

The meeting started with Director of Community Development Matt Jennings sharing plans for HOME and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Jennings also shared the funds that would come from the CARES Act that recently passed in Congress.

According to Jennings, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) should release direction for these funds next week, but the general use of CARES Act money is to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19.

The next item on the agenda was if Tiffany Lewis’ appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision would stand. Lewis wanted to have a daycare in her home, but the Planning Commission unanimously blocked her request.

After stating her case in front of the board, they had the option to uphold the decision or overturn it. The board unanimously upheld the decision of the Planning Commission.

The board then approved changes to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) and the Future Fort Smith plans.

Director of the Future Fort Smith Committee John Cooley explained the changes and the fact that this is a regular update for the plan. Cooley also expressed a desire to have the committee play a bigger role in new things happening in Fort Smith.

Director of Ward 4 George Catsavis asked City Administrator Carl Geffken about the sales tax revenue and Geffken shared that there is a contingency plan.

At-large Director Kevin Settle shared that it was due to previous boards that Fort Smith has a large fund balance so that the city can continue running during this time of reduced income.