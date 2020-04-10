As COVID-19 continues to spread, and more cases arise each day, Logan County Emergency Management is asking Logan County residents to take extra precautions.

Logan County Emergency Management Director Tobi Miller said that it is only a matter of time before the virus will affect the area and every person needs to help control the spread of the virus.

“Prevention starts in your home and with you. This is not like the flu. Only go places that are absolutely necessary and when going to the store, the whole family doesn’t need to go.”

Miller said that by taking extra precautions, it will help to slow the spread and how many cases the county will see.

“Make sure after touching objects in public to clean your hands. Cough into your elbow not toward other people. When you get home don’t wear your shoes into your home. Wash your hands and change your clothes.”

Miller also said that residents should consider wearing masks anytime they have to be out in public.

“The peak of sickness is coming and you don’t want to be one of the numbers the media is talking about. Listen to what they are telling you on television. Our EMS staff will be stretched to the limit.”

Miller wants to remind residents of symptoms to look for if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

According to the CDC, if you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion or inability to arouse

• Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

As of Monday, April 6, Arkansas’s total cases were 854, with 102 recoveries and 16 deaths. The total number of Arkansans tested for COVID-19 was 12,824, with 11,970 being negative tests. The United States has a total of 338,995 cases, with 17,727 recovered cases and 9,683 deaths.

Miller said that the community can also help during this time by volunteering to make masks due to the shortage of PPE to local first responders, EMS and hospital staff.

“If there is anyone who is wondering what they can do to help the community during this time, they can volunteer to make masks. It doesn’t matter if it is the square surgical pattern type or the N95 round type. It is best if they have straps that can be adjusted.”

Miller commented that even making a mask for your neighbors would be a tremendous step forward in helping stop the spread in our county.

There is also a need for face shields and goggles for eye protection. You can contact the Logan County Office of Emergency Management for drop off details.