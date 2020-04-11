Brian Rhodes, the director of bands for Boonevlle Public Schools announced pickup details for those who made purchases from a recent cheesecake fundraiser.

Rhodes said cheesecakes will be available for pickup on Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17.

Anyone who ordered a cheesecake from a band member, can pick it up through a “drive-thru” service at the concession stand at Bearcat Stadium from 8 am to 7 p.m. Identification will be required to claim prepaid orders. For others cash, check or credit card will be accepted.

For more information, you may call 501-492-9357, e-mail: bhsbandcheesecake@gmail.com, or visit www.boonevilleband.com/cheesecake