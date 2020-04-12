(Culinary.net) Appetizer-sized portions and small bites of all sorts are ideal for breakfast spreads, and these Pastry Brunch Cups are perfect for a quick morning snack. Try baking a batch and separating into appropriate serving sizes for a simple way to meal prep heading into a new week.

Pastry Brunch Cups

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 sheets puff pastry

18 eggs

2 cups diced ham

chopped fresh green onions

Heat oven 375 F.

In small saucepan, melt butter. Whisk flour with butter. Gradually pour in milk, whisking each time. Bring to simmer, whisking until mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat; stir in Swiss cheese. Set aside.

Use rolling pin to thin out puff pastries. Cut each into nine squares. Line pastry squares in muffin cups, pressing bottoms down firmly and moving pastries up sides for edges to come up just over muffin tins. Fill each cup with 1 teaspoon cheese sauce. Crack one egg into each cup and sprinkle each with diced ham.

Bake 10-15 minutes until eggs set. Sprinkle with chopped green onions.