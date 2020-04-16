The two men arrested after a traffic stop led to the confiscation of about 13 pounds of suspected marijuana, 11 firearms, suspected methamphetamine, $5,756.59 in cash, and other items have been formally charged.

A March 2 traffic stop led to the discovery of about four ounces of suspected marijuana and a subsequent search warrant for a Happy Lane residence led to the arrest of Pao Choua Her, 32, and Kong Her, 33.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit the Booneville Police Department officer who initiated the traffic stop smelled marijuana and the driver of the vehicle, Pao Choua Her, produced a bag of a green leafy substance from a hoodie sleeve.

Pao Choua Her was also required to drive a vehicle with an interlock system but was not doing so, the warrant adds.

Following the stop officers with the BPD and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office visited the Happy Lane residence where they seized 12 pounds, 7.3 ounces and other smaller quantities of a green leafy substance, items of drug paraphernalia and the weapons, ammunition and magazines, BPD Lt. Ben Villarreal said in March.

Both men have been charged with Class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, Class A felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and Class D felonies possession of drug paraphernalia and first degree endangering the welfare of a minor — four children reside in the home where the search warrant was served according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Pao Choua Her is also charged with Class D possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having in his pocket a substance that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.