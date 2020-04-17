Bradley

Custom Hauling Solutions LLC was incorporated by John Wesley Berry, 100 Jones St., Warren, April 9.

Cleveland

Hart River Camp LLC was incorporated by Abram Hart, 1310 Arkansas 189 S, Kingsland, April 6.

Spring Road Properties LLC was incorporated by Les Murphy, 660 Spring Road, Rison, April 9.

Desha

Winchester Cotton Farmers Inc. was incorporated by Bradley Day, 596 Highway 138E, Tillar, April 9.

Arkla Hemp LLC was incorporated by David A. Frazer, 506 C Highway 65 N, McGehee, April 7.

Drew

CJP Properties LLC was incorporated by Jana Booker, 2005 U.S. 425 N, Monticello, April 8.

RDW Construction LLC was incorporated by Randall D. Withers, 127 S. Chester, Monticello, April 10.

Redbyrd Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Abby Burns, 135 Ross Ave., Monticello, April 6.

Thrive Tribe LLC was incorporated by Tracey Bratton, 215 E. Shelton Ave., Monticello, April 9.

Grant

TRC Towing & Recovery LLC was incorporated by Sheila Camp, 1903 Grant 45, Prattsville, April 9.

Jefferson

Creationz By Cha’ron Incorporation was incorporated by Cha’ron Buckner, 9 Regency Lane, Pine Bluff, April 11.

Herron’s Feight & Transport LLC was incorporated by Michael Brandon Herron, 205 Tucker St., Tucker, April 11.

JL Whitted Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Jerrick Whitted, 5940 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff, April 11.

Kaptivating Hearts LLC was incorporated by Kerri Williams, 424 Sunshine Lane, Redfield, April 8.

Working In Purpose Scrubs LLC was incorporated by Khadijah M. Boyd, 1502 E. Fifth Ave., Pine Bluff, April 6.