U.S. Sens.John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman—recently announced emergency grants to support post-secondary students and institutes of higher education impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS) will receive $5,511,303. This is the fourth highest in the state.

The funds total more than $100 million and come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law last month. This act provides nearly $14 billion to support postsecondary students and institutes nationwide.

“The CARES Act is continuing to deliver necessary funds to help Americans during this crisis. These emergency funds will aid students impacted during this crisis as their schools have been forced to close and many have lost jobs,” the press release said.

The funding is based on a formula which includes factors such as the number of full-time students who are eligible for Pell grants in addition to total enrollment. Additional funding will be made available by the Department of Education in the coming weeks.