The outgoing board of directors heard annual reports, revised protective covenants and a policy last Wednesday at the April board meeting.

The meeting was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, but was live-streamed and may be viewed at https://bit.ly/2VMWBYc.

Chief executive officer Lesley Nalley presented an annual report.

“The past year was again a time of tremendous growth in Hot Springs Village, in every sense of the word. Community dialogue, deferred maintenance, real-estate development, organizational structure, budgeting and future sustainability dominated our attention,” Nalley said. “Together, many achievements were celebrated along the way in what could at some points best be described as growing pains.”

“We again celebrated a clean audit, an improved balance sheet and the completion of several deferred maintenance projects, all while planning for our 50th anniversary celebrations and rounding out our marketing team, both internally and through a partnership with Sells Agency.”

She said 5 of the most significant projects “included completion of the last in a three-year plan to bring all sewer lift stations to full functioning, wastewater treatment plant improvements, replacement of the DeSoto outdoor pool, the 2020 marketing plan and the first in a 10-year culvert repair and replacement plan.”

Her full report can be read at https://bit.ly/2xywMDn.

Certified public accountant Lindsey Baker presented the 2019 audit report, saying no deficiencies were found again this year.

After Baker’s report, vice chair Tormey Campagna praised the POA’s adoption of generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP accounting, saying it led to auditors finding no deficiencies in recent years. “The fact is, if we weren’t following good GAAP procedures, this would not have occurred,” Campagna said.

Comprehensive master plan advisory committee chair Nikki Choyce gave the committee’s annual report. She said the entire committee supported the report.

Among the committee’s accomplishments: Completed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, or SWOT; worked with staff, reviewed CMP, worked on education about CMP, reviewed the process for reviewing and updating the CMP, strived to improve communication and enhanced CMP tables.

Board comments included beaches, trails and parking lots.

In current business, the board:

• Made a transfer to reserves and capital rollover;

• Revised protective covenants;

• Revised Bylaws Article 9, Article 26, which covers the committee open-meeting policy, and • Chapter 8, Article 3, regarding the board’s open meeting policy;

• Revised policy Chapter 7, Article 2, the standing committee selection process;

• Revised Chapter 7, Article 3, regarding chairs of standing committees;

• Approved a budgeted item.

The changes will be covered in a future article.

In new business, chair Cindi Erickson presented results of a property owner survey.

In presenting the chairman’s award, Erickson honored all POA employees for their service.

A resolution thanked outgoing directors Cindi Erickson and Mike Medica for their service.