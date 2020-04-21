Over the last week, three burglaries have affected two separate businesses in the Hot Springs Village area.

On April 14, John Koestler of Masterbaiters Bait and Tackle posted on Facebook that someone had stolen propane taken from his building on Hwy 7 North. The following day, Koestler posted that someone had targeted his business again, this time stealing a trailer.

On April 16, Chris Vo of Luxe Nail Spa, located on La Vista Lane in Hot Springs Village, posted a video of someone breaking the glass on the front door of the business. The person goes through the building before exiting the back door.

While it is not known if the incidents are related, it is best the community remain aware. If you know something, see something, say something. Outside the gates contact the Garland County Sheriff at 501-522-3660. Inside the gates contact Hot Springs Village Police at 501-922-0011.