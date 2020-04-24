The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host online video auditions for the musical production Rock of Ages.

Online auditions will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3. Auditions are open to ages 16 and older, according to a news release.

Auditions are by appointment only and slots must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve a slot, performers are to email ASC Theater Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org with the subject line “AUDITIONS.” They will receive further instruction after their reservation.

Participants must be available for performances currently set for July 17-19 and July 24-26 and remain flexible due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing protocols, according to the news release.

“This five-time Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and music. The Rock of Ages score features favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads,” according to the release.

Rock of Ages is rated PG-13 for adult language and content.

Collins, who directed ASC’s productions of “A Christmas Story,” “Legally Blonde The Musical” and “Sister Act,” is excited about the next musical sponsored by Simmons Bank.

“I have been wanting to direct this show for a few years, and now is the time we need it most,” Collins said. “It’s such a welcome break from reality. With amazing music and hilarious characters. It’s one of those shows that you’ll never forget. Plus, you already know the music, and everyone will be strongly encouraged to sing along.”

Details: Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.