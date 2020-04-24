The Community Fund for COVID-19 is seeking local applicants. Non-profit organizations in Jefferson County are invited to apply for grant opportunities if their efforts or programs directly serve those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Grant funds up to $5,000 are available, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce.

Applicatins are available at https://jeffersoncountyalliance.com/sites/default/files/files/COVID-19%20Grant%20Application.pdf. Completed applications must be submitted to lynette@jeffersoncountyalliance.com by 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 1.

The Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications on behalf of the sponsoring company (grantor) of the Community Fund for COVID-19. The Chamber is not responsible for funds associated with this grant program, according to the newsletter.