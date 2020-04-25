LITTLE ROCK — Speaker Matthew Shepherd won another term leading the Arkansas House Friday as lawmakers formally adjourned this year's session.

The majority-Republican House elected Shepherd to his second term as speaker by a voice vote. The Republican lawmaker from El Dorado ran unopposed for the post.

Shepherd was first elected speaker in 2018. He has served in the House since 2011.

Shepherd was elected after the House and Senate formally adjourned this year's session, which focused on crafting the state's budget for the coming year. The House met at a 5,600-basketball arena instead of the Capitol because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Senate has elected Republican Sen. Jimmy Hickey as its next president.