The hospital system in Fort Smith conducted almost 200 COVID-19 tests over the weekend as part of the testing "surge" called for by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday.

According to Arkansas Health Secretary Nate Smith, the overall positive rate for the state was about 7.5% prior to the campaign. Over the two days of the surge campaign, there was a 3.3% positivity rate. This percentage may change because some tests take longer than the average 24 to 48 hours to process.

Hutchinson announced the initiative to increase COVID-19 testing in Arkansas on April 23. This campaign asks all Arkansans who have any of the symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

Prior to this campaign, Arkansas was averaging about 1,000 tests a day. The governor called for this surge so the state can get that number up to 1,500. The tests conducted in Fort Smith were about twice as many daily that were done before the campaign.

Both days of the state campaign reached the goal of 1,500 within 100 tests. Arkansas has now reached 40,000 COVID-19 tests administered.

Many have argued that the reason Arkansas does not have as many cases of COVID-19 is due to lack of testing. This surge was an effort to see if that was the case.

Hutchinson hopes to increase the number of tests and stated he was "confident that it will continue to be increasing in availability in terms of our own testing."

Smith agreed with the governor but added that the biggest limitation on the state level as of Monday was the availability of swabs.

The two hospitals in Fort Smith, however, are adequately stocked with test kits, according to Fort Smith and Southwest EMS Director Lee Johnson.

Since swabs are not as difficult to make as ventilators, Smith anticipates this holdup to be over quickly. There are also more types of swabs that are being approved for testing on an emergency basis which will further decrease the backlog, he said.

Testing Tuesday

Wal-Mart and Quest Diagnostic in partnership with Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and the City of Fort Smith will open a drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Site, tomorrow, April 28, 2020.

This will be the third testing site Wal-Mart and Quest Diagnostic have set up in the state, the other two are in Northwest and Central Arkansas.

The site will be located at the City of Fort Smith – Fort Smith Park 5301 Riverfront Drive.

