Dear County Line,

There has been a terrible misunderstanding.

The Times Record printed a letter to the editor from Patricia Jean Phillips of Booneville on April 19 titled "Retire the racist mascot" about her opinion on the County Line school mascot being "disrespectful and offensive."

To the contrary of what has spread like wildfire, this was not an "article" as those of us in the newspaper industry call it, but a very opinionated letter to the editor. There is a huge difference and we’ve noticed that "article" is being used to describe this "letter to the editor" on social media outlets with blistering attacks on the newspaper that unfairly characterize the letter/opinion as a news article.

"Articles," as we understand them to be, are news articles that are fleshed out and present both sides of an issue as well as possible in the time allotted. Follow-up articles are also often called for to clarify or expand on an issue if not enough information was available during the first articles production.

At the bottom of the Opinion section, there is a disclaimer of sorts that says "While the Times Record reserves the right to edit letters, we do not vouch for their accuracy." When it comes to serious political issues and to curb the spread of misinformation, we do our best to fact check things as well as we can.

Since the printing of Phillips’ letter we have received several letters in defense of the County Line mascot and have printed several so far, including one from Bob Chastain of Caulksville whose letter titled "It’s just a mascot" noted many people in the County Line community are part Native American and there are a lot of schools in Oklahoma that have an Indian as their mascot including Stilwell, Pocola and Leflore Indians and the Seminole Chieftans.

"Does that mean they are prejudice against themselves?" Chastain writes. "Ozark has the Hillbillies, is that putting down poor, white people?"

Rick Johnson of Ratcliff puts some much-needed comedy relief into the fray with his letter, "More apt targets?" expressing bemused puzzlement as to "why such upstanding, admirable representatives of mankind, such as lawyers, college professors or television talking heads, were not the choice" of mascots instead of feisty Indians.

"I can hear the inspirational, emotion-stirring cheers ringing off the walls of our hallowed gymnasium, "Sue 'em into poverty, barristers," "Lecture their brains to mush, instructors," or "Freeze their a**** off, snowflakes!" Johnson scribed. "Be still my pounding heart."

On the harsher end, we have received letters to the editor on this issue that vow to never buy another Times Record newspaper and called for an apology to the County Line School District because Phillips’ letter was "full of lies."

We have also seen the newspaper unfairly denigrated with an unwelcome moniker on social media outlets over the printing of Phillips’ letter to the editor. Although we will continue to welcome public comments on many more serious issues, we think County Line residents have had their say and the overwhelming majority of opinions come in squarely against Ms. Phillips’ opinion that the mascot should be retired.

Now it’s time to bury the hatchet and retire the mascot letters to the editor.