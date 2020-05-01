The Paris School District will be offering kindergarten registration online through May 1, 2020. To register your child for kindergarten, you will need to click on the registration link on the Paris school website parisschools.org to begin the registration process.

To complete the registration process, you will need the following documentation for enrollment, child's birth certificate; child's social security card; proof of guardianship if other than parents listed on the birth certificate (custody/foster agreement); proof of residence (electric bill, P.O. Box verification, rental agreement, a letter from homeowner verifying residency); current immunization record and K.F.K.F. physical.

These items can be uploaded into the program, or you can call and make an appointment to bring them by the superintendent's office.

If your child is a current Paris Pre-K student, you will need to fill out the online portal and upload your proof of residency and parent/guardian driver's license. The other items will be uploaded from your Paris Pre-K file.

The Paris School District, located at 602 N 10th, Paris AR, is also still accepting School Choice applications for the 2020-21 school year. The Arkansas Public School Choice program allows students to attend a school in which they do not reside subject to some restrictions. Applications must be filed in the nonresident with a copy to the resident district or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester in the nonresident district. Applications must be received no later than May 1, 2020, per A.D.E.

For any questions or to make an appointment, call Debbie at 844-963-3243 and select option 1.