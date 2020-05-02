Bucking a traditional trend, the City of Booneville’s sales tax collection receipt of $59,678.99 for April was a pleasant surprise at City Hall last week.

Because the April recipts from State Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s office are for vendor collections in February, which are turned over to the Department of Finanace and Administration in March, then to collecting entities in April, the month is typically one of the slower months of the year.

But at just under the $60,000 plateau, collections were a little more than $2,000 more than the in March or an increase of 3.5 percent.

However, the collection was more than $7,200 higher than April of 2019, which is an increase of 13.7 percent.

Area economists are predicting a decrease in May due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Four months into the year the tax had raked in more than a quarter million dollars ($253,312.23) and is almost $24,000 ahead of the 2019 pace, or an increase of 10.2 percent over a year in which the tax topped $700,000 for the first time.

A request to extend the tax, which expires at the end of September, for a sixth five-year term, was to have been put before city voters on April 14 but the election was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials have moved the election, tentatively, to June 9.

The funding forumla for the tax, if continued for a sixth five-year term will remain unchanged from the current forumla, which has 10 city function beneifiaries.

A city improvement account receives 30 percent of the proceeds; the Booneville Police Department 22 percent; the Booneville Fire Department and Area Agency/Senior Center 10 percent each; the Booneville Airport 7 percent; the Booneville Street Department, the city’s parks commission, and animal control offices all 5 percent, the BDC/Chamber 4 percent, and Oak Hill Cemetery 2 percent.