The United States Navy serviceman who died aboard the U.S.S. Roosevelt will be buried with military honors in his hometown, but his funeral date is yet to be determined because of COVID-19 restrictions.

United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith died from COVID-19 on April 11 in a United States Naval hospital in Guam after serving aboard the naval ship with more than 750 infected crew members. Thacker’s funeral date at Fort Smith National Cemetery has not yet been determined because of a Department of Defense travel ban through June 30 to prevent the spread of the virus.

The U.S. military has also halted military honors at burials and funeral services, said Edwards Funeral Home Manager Jim Edwards.

“It’s going to be determined by when things can go back to normal,” Edwards said.

Thacker was the first active duty military member to die from the virus, according to the Associated Press. He is survived by his wife Symantha Thacker, whose Facebook account showed her and her husband with two children.

Edwards on Friday did not disclose the location of Thacker’s body but did say the date of the funeral will not be determined until after the travel ban is lifted. Department of Defense officials implemented the travel ban on March 11 and have extended it twice as they have seen fit. The ban is reviewed every 15 days.

If the travel ban was not in place, Thacker could be buried without a graveside service — the National Cemetery has still buried caskets while loved ones have watched at a distance, outside the cemetery fences. But this kind of a burial would prevent military funeral honors.

Edwards also said Thacker’s military honors will also include planeside arrangements prior to the funeral.

“All of that is very important to the family, as it should be,” he said.

Thacker, an aviation ordnanceman, died in the Guam hospital after he was moved from the Roosevelt on April 9. He had tested positive for the virus 10 days earlier.

His wife, an active duty military member stationed in San Diego, was at his side at the time of his death.

Thacker attended Southside High School in 1997, according to former principal Wayne Haver. Mayor George McGill said he was sad to hear about the death of Thacker, who he called one of Fort Smith’s “fighting men.”

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack and Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton each expressed their condolences about Thacker after his death was announced April 16.

“(Thacker’s) dedication to our nation was perhaps only surpassed by the tremendous love he had for his dear family. Petty Officer Thacker’s appreciation for the special things in life — particularly his loved ones and passions — reminds us how precious time really is and how this virus poses a threat to all of us, even the warriors dedicated to defending America. My thoughts and prayers are with the Thacker family and all who counted Petty Officer Thacker as a friend or loved one. We honor his life and service in uniform, and pledge to keep this proud son of Arkansas’s legacy alive in the years to come,” Boozman said in an April 16 news release.