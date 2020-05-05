Central Presbyterian Church will continue to host a drive-thru communion on Sundays even though coronavirus-related restrictions are set to be lifted that would keep regular church services from taking place.

The Drive-Thru Communion at Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave., began in early April and has been a way for the church to stay safely distanced, and yet stay spiritually connected. A canned food drive has also been held in conjunction for the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

Other churches in the area have also offered worship services for those gathered in their cars in the church parking lot, as well as Facebook live sessions during the week.

David Whitt, Clerk of the Session for Central Presbyterian Church, said Monday a majority of their church members who have taken part in the drive-thru communion services is elderly. And because of the age group’s susceptibility to the coronavirus COVID-19, the drive-thru service will continue to be offered for a period of time following.

On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would allow in-person church services with proper social distancing but still encourages online platforms.

Between 35 to 40 people have taken part in the drive-thru communion service each Sunday since it was established around April 5. Between 11 a.m. and noon, communion has been served to any who would like to drive through the Lecta Avenue covered parking lot.

Those offering communion have been safely masked and gloved, and kept their distance with a "reach extender," a church news release states.

There is no need to get out of the car. Those taking communion can simply drive up to the table and the juice and bread container will be extended through an open window. The consecrated wafer and juice is handed in plastic disposable bags to those who want them. A prayer is also offered.

Canned goods for the local food bank may be dropped off at the church at the same time as the communion service.

Cans that are collected have been sent to the River Valley Regional Food Bank, Whitt said. About 100 pounds of canned goods have been collected each Sunday by the church.