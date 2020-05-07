Since Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s coronavirus testing surge campaign, Arkansas has been averaging between 1,500 and 1,600 tests per day. The goal for the month of May is 60,000 test, which will require even more of an increase in daily averages.

As of Wednesday, Arkansas had 1,374 active virus cases. Hospitalizations declined to 69, with 14 on ventilators and deaths were up by two to 85.

Even with the increase in cases, the rolling seven-day average is still on the decline in Arkansas.

During his press briefing, Hutchinson showed several graphs comparing Southeast Conference states on various metrics.

Arkansas is one of the lowest in hospitalizations per 100,000 people and the lowest total cases per 100,000 residents. The state has carried out about 2,000 tests per capita which ranks approximately in the middle of the regional states.

With more than 1,500 tests taking place every day, Hutchinson said he believes the labs will keep pace. When confronted with information that some were waiting for a week for results as recently as the end of April, Hutchinson expressed surprise and said most labs had a 24-48 hour turnaround.

More test kits and swabs

The governor also announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) promised 90,000 test kits and swabs for the month of May to be sent in weekly installments. He said this is an effort to increase the availability of testing.

Dental services resume May 11

According to Health Secretary Nate Smith, non-emergency dental services are allowed to resume May 11 rather than the original date of May 18. Smith cited the fact that dental offices have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to resume regular procedures.

Most cases 35-64

Smith pointed out that most COVID-19 cases were people in the 35-64 age range. While those over the age of 65 are at higher risk, that does not exclude infection risks from those who are younger.

While high-risk individuals include those with preexisting conditions, Smith said those conditions are what cause complications, not the initial infection.