Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant 20 pardons, two restorations of firearm rights only, and one commutation. An additional 28 clemency requests were denied and six had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates, according to a May 4 news release.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

PARDONS

Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Herman Clement (Pine Bluff): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (B Felony)(CR 97-505-3), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR 97-505-3), Criminal Use of a Prohibited Weapon (D Felony)(CR 97-505-3), and Delivery of a Controlled Substance 3 counts (C Felony)(CR 97-595-3). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1998 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Robin Wallace (Pine Bluff): Hot Check Law (C Felony) (CR 99-884-2); Forgery 2nd Degree (C Felony)(CR 01-3126); Forgery 2nd Degree (Revocation)(C Felony)(CR 01-3126). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Jefferson County and 2002 and 2004 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Christopher Przyszczypkowski (Lincoln): Theft by Receiving (B Felony)(CR 2001-1285); Possession of Controlled Substance- Marijuana 2nd offense (D Felony)(CR 2006-678-1). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2001 and 2006 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Tamera L. Ford (Pine Bluff): Theft/Credit Card, or Livestock>$200 (Misdemeanor) (PBCR 99-2000006781), Shoplifting less than $500 (Misdemeanor) (PBCC 03-0000004233), Failure to Appear (A Misdemeanor) (PBSR 02-0000000527), Unknowingly Furnish Intoxicating Liquor (Misdemeanor) (PBST 05-0000006619), Hot Check (Misdemeanor) (PBST 06-0000003403), Hot Check (Misdemeanor) (PBST 06-0000007108), and Falsifying Business Records (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2006-0591-1). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1999, 2003, 2004, 2006, and 2007 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Vickie Blake (Mountain View): Overdraft (C Felony)(CR 98-75), Overdraft (C Felony)(CR 2002-40), Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor)(CR 2005-33), and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (C Felony)(CR 2008-82). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2002, 2005, and 2009 – Stone County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Emily R. Bridgman Hosford (Gassville): Possessing Instruments of Crime (Misdemeanor) (Case No. A04-2820), Shoplifting (Misdemeanor) (Case No. C05-1226), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana (A Misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2007-88). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2004, 2005, and 2007 – Baxter County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Donnie P. Curtis (Bryant): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine (B Felony)(CR 2001-002561), Manufacture of Methamphetamine (A Felony)(CR 00-603-3), and Possession of Pseudoephedrine with Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine (D Felony)(CR 00-602-3).This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2002 – Pulaski County and 2002 – Saline County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Terrye D. Davis (Conway): Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (D Felony) (CR 2007-0114-3). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Drew County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Richard Todd Edwards (Crossett): Possession of Defaced Weapons (D Felony), Simple Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana (A Misdemeanor)(CR 99-65-1), Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) and Controlled Substance/Criminal Penalties (A Misdemeanor)(CR 2006-101-1). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1999 and 2006 – Ashley County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Clifton E. Garry (Jacksonville): Theft by Receiving (A Misdemeanor)(Case No. 1995-1-23475), Criminal Contempt (C Misdemeanor) and Consequences of Non Payment (Misdemeanor)(Case No. 1995-1-25062, 1995-1-25063), Battery 3rd-Domestic (A Misdemeanor) and Fail to Pay Fine and Costs (U Misdemeanor)(Case No. 1997-1-31611). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1995 and 1997 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Rufus Haley (Ward): Aggravated Assault (D Felony) (CR 06-73). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Amanda Hines-Watts (North Little Rock): Theft of Property (C Felony) and Forgery 2nd Degree (D Felony)(CR 2002-001110). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2002 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jessie James (Cabot): Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR 99-000928); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(Revocation #1)(CR 99-000928); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(Revocation #2)(CR 1999-000928); Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony)(CR 01-191); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(Revocation #3)(CR 1999-000928). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002 – Pulaski County and 2002 – Cleburne County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gary Stearman (Prairie Grove): Assault 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor)(Case No. S999-0334); Domestic Battery III (Misdemeanor)(CR 05-1779). This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1999 and 2006 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kevin Sweeney (Mena): Forgery in the Second Degree (Felony)(CR 88-40); Forgery 2nd Degree (Revocation)(C Felony)(CR 88-00040); Theft of Property (B Felony)(CR 88-01205); Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (B Felony)(CR 91-00512); Obtaining Signature by Deception (D Felony)(CR 91-01139). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1988 and 1991 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Tiffany Haynie Ware (Gurdon): Delivery of a Controlled Substance (C Felony)(CR 2002-0024). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Clark County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Bradley J. Werner (Lavaca): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) and DWI 2nd Offense (Misdemeanor)(CR 95-513). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jerry B. Wheat (Rector): Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony)(CR 2000-44); Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony)(CR 2001-42). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 and 2001 – Clay County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Stephanie Longoria Wilson (Springdale): Hot Check/Personal Services, 2 counts (C Felony)(CR 98-002210). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no subsequent Arkansas felony nor misdemeanor convictions. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kristie L. Young (Little Rock): Theft Of Property (C Felony)(CR 2008-003982). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2009 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

FIREARM RIGHTS

Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following people:

Charles Anthony Cheeks (Camden): Breaking or Entering (Felony) (CR-90-9). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1990 – Ouachita County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Ouachita County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Floyd Russell (Fort Smith): Possession of LSD (C Felony)(CR 89-565). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1989 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Sebastian County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

COMMUTATIONS

Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following person:

Larry Stephenson (ADC #077795): Delivery of Controlled Substance (Cocaine) (Habitual Offender), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Habitual Offender) (C Felony) and Possession of Controlled Substance Subs (Cocaine) (Habitual Offender) (C Felony) (1996-3025).The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Larry Stephenson, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1997 for the above offenses, from sentenced to Life in the Department of Correction on count 1, 30 years in the Department of Correction on count 2 concurrent and 30 years in the Department of Correction on count 3 concurrent to making him immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the applicant’s request.