One of the responsibilities of the United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) is to locate the grave sites of patriots who served in the military in the United States between 1784 and 1815.

Sheila Beatty-Krout, state grave markers chairwoman for U.S.D. 1812, recently located and marked the memorial for Joseph Clift.

Clift served as a grand juror in Tennessee from 1807 to 1815. Clift was paying taxes by 1828 in Hot Spring County (now Saline). He is buried in Winters Cemetery, although his actual grave site has been lost, according to a news release.

Typically, U.S.D. 1812 searches for the grave sites during the spring and fall. After locating, the grave is marked with a War of 1812 grave marker and a dedication ceremony is held. Due to COVID-19, a formal dedication was not feasible at this time.

Much investigation is conducted prior to marking the grave of a soldier. First, it must be proven he did give civil or military serve during the War of 1812 or the years leading up to it; this can be accomplished by service records, pension records, bounty land or other official documents. Second, his grave must be found, according to the news release.

If there is no tombstone, a tombstone may be ordered from the Veterans Affairs with appropriate documentation. If there is already a tombstone but no designation as a Veteran of the War of 1812, then a steal rod with a War of 1812 Star affixed to it, is placed alongside the stone.

Arkansas, although not a state until 1836, did have bounty land that was given by the U.S. government to soldiers of the War of 1812. Due to this, and the general westward migration, many patriots of this time period are buried in Arkansas.

To date, about 700 have been identified, although not all grave sites have been located. There is no central repository for identifying patriots of the War of 1812.

Details: Sheila Beatty-Krout at beattykrout@suddenlink.net.