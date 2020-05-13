McKendree cemetery is open for decoration. Donations
may be mailed to McKendree Cemetery, PO Box 484,
Scranton 72863. Donations may also be made at Logan
County Bank in Scranton or Subiaco.
Cedar Grove decoration is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no service
or business meeting, but the public is encouraged to leave
flowers. Donations can be made at First Western Bank in
Caulksville under the Cedar Grove Cemetery account or
mailed to Cedar Grove Cemetery c/o Melba Gray, 268 Gray
Lane, Subiaco, Arkansas 72865.
Decoration at Ellsworth Cemetery is scheduled for May 17.
Following the rules of social distancing, the annual business
meeting will be held at 11 a.m. near the pavilion.
Corley Cemetery Decoration is scheduled for May 17,
with a brief business meeting at 11 a.m. following the
rules of social distancing. Donations can be mailed to Corley
Cemetery, C/O Linda Yarborough, 4155 Chigger Valley
Rd., Magazine Ar. 72943.