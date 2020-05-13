The second annual Tour de Tomato will be a part of the 64th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival at Warren. The bike tour is scheduled for Saturday, June 6. Plans are underway for the bike race, according to a May 12 news release.

“Details are in the works now for the before and after events and plans are being made for a great ride with a lot of down home charm and fun,” a spokesman said. “Get those bikes out and get ready for great time.”

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Executive Committee recently announced that the festival will be held June 12-13, the traditional date, the second full weekend in June.

“Due to the conditions our country is experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee stressed that the festival this year will be ‘safe and minimal.’ Many of the activities usually associated with the festival will not be possible. Safety is the top priority,” according to the release.

The committee also thanked Emrich and Scroggins LLP, the long time sponsor of the bike race. To sign up for the bike race or for more details, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/TourDeTomatoBicycleRide .