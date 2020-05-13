Not all restaurants in the Fort Smith area have reopened their dining areas to the public, and residents might be a little wary of having a sit-down meal anyway.

A Times Record poll on Facebook showed 89% of 411 respondents do not plan to dine in a restaurant this week. On Monday, the state allowed restaurants to resume dine-in services under strict COVID-19 guidelines. While some restaurants have opened their doors to the public as far as the guidelines allow, others have other not changed their functions from the March 20 order to limit services or only gradually opened seating for both economic and medical reasons.

Arkansas officials ,in the "Phase 1" stage of reopening, want restaurants to reopen their indoor and patio areas to limit customers to one-third total capacity. Tables must be 10 feet apart. Employees must wear face masks and gloves when interacting with customers, and customers must wear face coverings until food is served.

While Fort Smith EMS Director Dr. Lee Johnson said the guidelines reasonably allowed Arkansans to dine in a restaurant if they wish, he understood "if there’s a little bit of fear and trepidation about going to a restaurant to eat." He also said each person who may want to go out to eat should consider his or her social circle and if there are any at-risk people who could be affected by them going out.

"We’re sort of in uncharted waters. We have not had a pandemic like this one in 100 years, and to be quite frank, in 1918, they didn’t have the restaurant infrastructure that we currently have in our society. So it’s hard to go back and look, based on historical research and evidence, what the right approach is to opening restaurants. But we know economically, there’s a cost to the economic downturn. So we have to start to try to reopen," he said.

Some restaurants have decided they’ll be more economically resilient for the time being if they continue to operate before the Phase 1 guidelines allowed them to open. Fort Smith Coffee Co. owner Kaity Gould said opening up her parking lot with 33% occupancy would keep them from operating their makeshift drive-thru window, which has allowed them to keep serving drinks to customers on-site.

This and other ideas like lattes sold in half gallons eventually brought her business back up to 80% of its average revenue.

"That’s going to be the most sustainable thing for us right now, so it kind of came down to a personal decision," she said. "I understand the reasons why all kinds of food establishments are making the decisions they’re making. It’s a complicated issue, but for us, that’s the best move."

Others like AJ’s Oyster House have decided not to reopen the indoors except for the restrooms but will have socially distanced seating on the patio. Co-owner Destiny Cameron said she is waiting to see how other restaurants fare under the guidelines before she opens the indoors.

"We have had a great amount of support from our customers," Cameron said. "We’re very fortunate for that."

While some restaurants have decided to reopen their indoors, they’ve also altered their operations within their restaurants to comply with the state directives. 21 West End owner Kevin Dorey said he has opened additional dining space in his restaurant that is typically only used for events. He said this will help with social distancing and seating.

Dorey on Saturday said he already had reservations booked for Monday, when the restaurant directives were set to be relaxed.

"Younger, healthier folks who want to go to restaurants — there’s a reason we’re opening this up, and they should feel comfortable to go out and start to engage in society again," said Johnson.