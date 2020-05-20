The Jefferson County Health Department, 2306 Rike Drive, is now providing COVID-19 testing to the public between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, according to a news release.

Tests are provided at no out-of-pocket cost. Carrying insurance and identification is encouraged, but not required. No symptoms are required to receive testing. To schedule an appointment, people should contact the health department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reduce wait time.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced recently that the local health units would begin offering COVID-19 testing May 18. Although there’s no upfront cost, insurance may be billed for patients who have it. Testing is encouraged for anyone who believes they have had contact with or been exposed to a positive case as well as anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, according to the state department’s news release.

Details: Jefferson County Health Department, 870-535-2142, or healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units.