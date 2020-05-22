Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) will offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Participants will remain in their vehicles throughout the process, according to a news release.

The testing will take place in parking lot D of the Pine Bluff Convention Center and drivers must enter from 10th Avenue. A free lunch will be given to the first 100 people who are tested.

“It is so important for our communities to have access to testing,” said Sandra Brown, chief executive officer of JCCSI. “We don’t ever want any barriers, whether financial or otherwise, to get in the way of the health and safety of our families and encourage all residents to take advantage of this free service.”

JCCSI operates seven clinics in Jefferson and Pulaski counties.

“The mission of JCCSI is to provide high quality, accessible primary healthcare and social services to all patients, especially to vulnerable and special populations, such as the homeless and individuals living with HIV/AIDS,” according to the news release.

Details: 870-536-5581.