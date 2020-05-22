John “Jack” A. Staller, 77, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and formerly Lakeville, Minn., passed away from cancer on May 16, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1943 in St. Cloud, Minn., to Aloys J. and Frances (Vouk) Staller.

Jack grew up in St. Joseph and attended Cathedral High School where he met the love of his life, Gerri. He was a talented athlete excelling in football, basketball, track and baseball.

He was inducted into the Cathedral Athletic High Hall of Fame in 2002. He received a baseball scholarship to the University of Minnesota.

He was stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Okla., as a sergeant in the Army. They moved back to Minnesota in 1968.

He had a successful career in marketing and as an insurance agent. He and Gerri retired to Hot Springs Village in 2010 to enjoy the warm weather and of course the golf.

He was a wonderful man, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Staller. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Gerri Staller; daughters Laura McGraw (significant other, Rick) and Sheri Reed (Larry); brother Jim Staller (Edie); sister Mary Jane Lauerman (Jim); sister-in-law Mary Staller; grandchildren Haley Davidson (Brody), Lindsey Stevenson (Jake), Emily and Kelly Brant; great-grandchildren Dean and Aubrey Davidson; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of John’s life will be held in Hot Springs Village and in Minnesota at a later date.

