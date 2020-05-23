John Edgar Adkins, born Dec. 8, 1929, in Indianapolis, Ind., and died May 9, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

After moving to Dallas 2 years ago, John quickly made friends in the South Side on Lamar community. He was a regular at the Opening Bell Coffee and enjoyed joking around with the clerks at the Urban Market.

His renowned sense of humor made him one of the community’s most popular residents. And his painting continued to the end.

While he loved his visits with his great-granddaughter, he continued to reminisce about his friends in the Village and at Walmart.

He is survived by his brother, James Shelton; his son, William Adkins; his daughters, Gail Ellison and Michelle Adkins-Brown; his granddaughters, Nicole McQueen and Savannah Lakeman; and his great-granddaughter, Mazzie McQueen.

A vault-side service will be 10 a.m. June 6 at CedarVale Cemetery, 200 Minorca Road, where he will be placed to rest beside his beloved Maxine.