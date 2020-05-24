The Architectural Control Committee met May 21 in the Ouachita Room at the Ponce de Leon Center. The committee acted on 24 permits, approving all. Additionally, a permit request held over from the May 7 meeting remained incomplete. Stephanie Heffer, staff member, said she would check on its status.

Dan Dilieto, vice chair, informed the committee that the chairman, George Parker, had resigned. As the committee’s new officers will be elected in June, no action was taken to fill the officer vacancy.

Because of the Property Owners’ Association’ Board decision at its May 20 meeting to rescind the protective covenants that had been included in the Comprehensive Master Plan, the committee engaged in multiple discussions about how to proceed under the 2014 covenants that were reinstated by the board. Staff committee member Stephanie Heffer noted that because there were 50 pages of policy guidelines in the rescinded covenants, there was now a gap in policies to guide the committee in its deliberations on permit requests.

Tucker Omohundro opined that the committee had more authority under the 2014 covenants than it had under the 2018 (CMP) version. He added that the committee’s decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis to reflect whether a project was in keeping with neighborhood aesthetics and supported Village property values.

Permits approved:

• 1 Duero Lane – Enclose carport

• 1 Plana Place – Culvert installation by owner along roadside of corner lot, topped with gravel to provide access by golf cart to an existing shed.

• 1 Sanchez Circle – Boat dock relocation and roof addition

• 2 Goce Way – Landscape, to put in a flagstone patio

• 3 Balboa Cove – Covered deck

• 3 Sosegado Way – Deck for hot tub with privacy fence





• 3 Ruedo Lane – New home

• 5 Padron Lane – Deck

• 7 Daganza Place – Boat dock

• 8 Balenciaga Way – Storage shed

• 13 Resplendor Lane – Sidewalk from house to boat dock

• 22 Elcano Drive – Room addition, enclose space by replacing screens with windows and door

• 22 Panorama Drive – Cover dock with roof

• 23 Victoria Lane – Storage shed

• 25 Alteza Drive – Deck replacement

• 25 Terreno Lane – Landscaping of new home

• 29 Saldana Way – Rip rap along lake

• 82 Magellan Drive – Cover deck

• 99 Pizarro Drive – Landscape

• 131 Ponce de Leon – New building in storage unit complex identical to existing buildings

• 162 Castano Drive – Deck, owner must build to code

• 77 Largo Drive – New home

• 27 Verida – Deck and firepit, preliminary approval, to email after review

• 8 Adoration – Patio slab at ground level approved as a variance for building into the setback, but patio cover and outdoor kitchen as indicated in drawing on permit request of 7 June 2019 are not approved.

Committee members decided by consensus to review a list of selected entries from the rescinded covenants made by 1 member to use as a starting place for creating a list of guidelines for the committee to use in future decision-making.

The committee also discussed the topic of installation of sewage “grinders” in the context of new home construction.

The meeting was recorded, and after editing, will be posted on the Village’s You Tube channel at www.youtube.com/user/HSVPOA The next meeting of the ACC will be June 4, at a location to be determined. Agendas and minutes of ACC actions are posted on explorethevillage.com/ after clearance by POA staff and are located under the member resources and committee tabs.