The Arkansas Society, Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC), presented National President Mary Charles Armstrong with certificate naming her an Arkansas Traveler. Armstrong was the featured speaker for the Arkansas DAC 92nd Assembly a few months ago, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Traveler is an honorary title bestowed on out-of-state notable individuals who, through their actions, serve as goodwill ambassadors for the state of Arkansas. A certificate is signed by the governor and the secretary of state. Only a few are awarded each year, according to the release.

A native of South Carolina, Armstrong has served DAC in a variety of positions. After serving as South Carolina State Page Chairwoman, Armstrong was elected state regent. On the national level, Armstrong served as national organizing secretary, national vice president for the Blue Ridge Section, and national chaplain. She was elected national president at the 97th National Assembly in 2018.

Armstrong is a member of nine other genealogical societies including the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, United States Daughters of 1812 and the Colonial Dames 17th Century. She serves as a VA voluntary service representative in South Carolina.

The Arkansas Traveler certificate she received is a story connected to Col. Sanford C. Faulkner, who was very active in Arkansas politics, according to the release. Faulkner was also involved in banking and farming during the 19th century.

“As oral history has relayed it, Faulkner had gotten lost in the Ozarks during one of his many political campaigns. Looking for a place to stay overnight, Faulkner wandered by a small, log cabin where he was given lodging and hospitality. Faulkner, who was known for retelling of the event, explained that the settler was at first bad tempered and uncommunicative but became more welcoming when Faulkner proved able to complete playing the tune that the settler had been playing on the fiddle. Faulkner’s story of the ‘Arkansas Traveler’ rapidly became part of the state’s folklore. Faulkner would play the fiddle as part of his narrative. The award was created in early 1941 with the first certificate granted May 20, 1941, to President of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt,” according to the release.