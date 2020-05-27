With the loss of tourism revenue and businesses closing due to COVID-19, the city initially projected a 80% decrease in sales tax during the month of April. Whether through residents rallying around local businesses or other means, the decrease was much less than originally projected. The final numbers are not yet out, but the city expects to see less impact than originally though.

“We are very fortunate (for) the reduction in April,” City Administrator Carl Geffken stated. “However, it will take a little longer than August to get back to where we were prior to COVID-19.”

The city budget cuts of 10% across the board was an effort to compensate for the loss and could help cushion the blow of the decrease in revenue.

The City of Fort Smith and Mayor George McGill’s Facebook pages have strongly encouraged people to shop local during this pandemic and the reduced loss could be an indication of that paying off.

Though some places, like George’s Restaurant, closed temporarily, others have been forced to reduce hours, such as Artistic Bean, or close permanently, such as Harry’s Downtown.

The projection for May is an 80% reduction in sales tax while June and July are predicted to be only 50%.

While this small loss seems good now, Geffken warns, “a lesser reduction over a somewhat longer period of time could result in almost a similar revenue loss.”

Both the city and the mayor continue to urge people to shop locally as much as possible so that small businesses will be able to survive this crisis in the long run.