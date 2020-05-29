Effective Monday, June 1, the city of Pine Bluff will lift the curfew associated with the COVID-19 virus. The juvenile curfew that has been city ordinance for many years will be the only curfew still in effect, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

City officials are still asking the public to follow the guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health such as washing their hands often and avoiding large gatherings.

As always, be safe when in public.

“Wear a mask if a business requires one or if you are worried about your safety. Also, if you have fever or flu like symptoms, please see a doctor,” according to the release.