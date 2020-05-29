Mississippi College at Clinton, Miss., named area residents to its honors’ lists for fall 2019, according to a news release.

The President’s List includes Cortney Alford, Molly Hensley and Allen Norris, all of Lake Village. The Dean’s List includes Margaret Armstrong of Stuttgart.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average and take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.