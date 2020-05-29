Forty-six. Twelve. Seventeen. Twenty-six. Twenty-two. Thirty-two.

They’re the ages of unarmed black men killed by police in the United States, read off by Isaac Haynes at Riverfront Park in Fort Smith. It was part of Haynes’ candlelight vigil held in memory of George Floyd, who died Monday after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen with his knee on top of Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

The vigil drew scores of community members, among which were public officials and Fort Smith police officers.

Floyd was the latest in a series of deaths of unarmed black men from law enforcement captured on video in recent years. The incidents have sparked demonstrations throughout the country and have prompted many to call into question the relationships between law enforcement agencies and their relationships with black residents within their jurisdictions.

Haynes said he believes the only reasonable outcome is for Chauvin to be sentenced to prison for his actions.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker, who on Wednesday night released a video condemning the actions that led to Floyd’s death, said his officers "and the overwhelming majority of law enforcement across the country" do not support Chauvin’s actions. He said his police officers "want to develop a culture of peacekeeping" in the city.

Police Sgt. Jeff Lum said the video, in which three other officers don’t intervene as Chauvin keeps his knee on Floyd’s neck, made him and his fellow officers "very angry."

"We tell our officers to police each other. If you see somebody messing up, address it," he said. "Don’t be one of the (three) officers who stood by and watched that. Bring that to your supervisors."

"Our police department has developed a strong commitment in community-based policing. That simply means they’re your friend to defend and protect you first and foremost," Mayor George McGill said at the vigil.

Although they acknowledged Fort Smith police officers’ support and day-to-day conduct, several at the vigil still said they are wary of interacting with police in general. Haynes said he’s "still worried" because things that happen throughout the United States affect everyone.

Deondre Phillips said he has concerns "every day" about his and other black residents’ interactions with police officers.

"I trust the people in Fort Smith. I feel like it’s a very safe place, but you still have to look over your shoulder every now and then," he said.

"This is a very sad time because I have young black men as sons," said Larry Bedell.

However, Haynes said he was "sadly" thankful the video surfaced. Bedell agreed.

"What’s so beautiful about it is it didn’t make me mad, it made everybody mad. We’ve got every color out here right now," he said. "We may be small, but we’re mighty."

In light of the traction Floyd’s death has gotten on social media, Jasmine Willis said she and other white people should look beyond voicing their support and take action. She said this can be done through calling out friends and family members who vocalize racist viewpoints.

"It’s not the responsibility of people of color who are being systemically abused. It’s not their responsibility to fix this. It’s ours," she said.

The vigil ended with the lighting of the candles, which illuminated the steps of the amphitheater. Haynes then prayed that law enforcement and the citizens they police can exemplify a love greater than themselves to bring racism to an end.

Haynes said he hoped the vigil could show that the community can come together.

"We are a community that lives and works and plays together, and we don’t want to see injustices done," Baker said.