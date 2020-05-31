LITTLE ROCK – Lt. Governor Tim Griffin today issued the following statement regarding tonight's protest and rioting:

"Every American has a constitutional right to free speech and peaceful protest but not violence, vandalism, and rioting. This behavior is not only unacceptable, it's criminal and should be treated that way. Please pray for our law enforcement officers and National Guard soldiers trying to keep the peace tonight, and pray for healing in our nation."

