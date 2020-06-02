Lauren Blasengame of Stuttgart qualified for the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University at Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5, according to a news release.
