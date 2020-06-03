Arkansas Tech University at Russellville recently named several residents in White Hall and Southeast Arkansas to the spring 2020 Dean’s List for undergraduate students.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean’s List. The list also mentions students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average, according to a news release.

Area honorees listed by hometown include:

WHITE HALL —- Abby Marie Attwood, Kendall Brooke Ellison (4.0), Arianna Nicole Fuller, Jordan Taylor Gober (4.0), Katelyn Grace Griffith (4.0), Makayla Nicole Henderson (4.0), Allison Paige Herrin (4.0), Kayla Nicole Jenkins (4.0), Adam Russell Johnston (4.0), Kaleigh Elaine Long, Lizzie Michelle Rhodes, Zachary Thomas Spadoni (4.0), Josie Annette Tomboli, Olivia Grace Via, Michael David Ward (4.0), Mykenzie Denise Williams;

PINE BLUFF —- Robert Austin Smith; REDFIELD —- Bailey Nicole Hughes (4.0).

DeWITT —- David Elijah Brown, Jordan Ashton Davis, Zontray Jerome Kendall (4.0); FORDYCE —- Zoe Kate Ledbetter (4.0); GRAPEVINE —- Brooke Havin Ashley; IVAN —- Jackson Thomas Gray; KINGSLAND —- LeeAnn Francis Young;

MONTICELLO —- Bailey Teresa Adair (4.0); RISON —- Sarah Elizabeth Woolley;

SHERIDAN —- Hope Emily Emerson (4.0), Jacob Ryan Holloway, Melanie Ann Holloway (4.0), MacKenzie Fay Hughes, Hayden Matthew Lewellen, Hanna Lea McClendon, Maranda Dawn McLemore (4.0), Kaelyn Elizabeth Mills, Sarah Grace Moore, Kristen Ashleigh Pinkerton (4.0), Justin Lane Pruitt, Kirsten Lynne Reese (4.0), Hunter Allen Taylor, Grace E. Wagner (4.0), Devin Renee’ Williams-Anton (4.0), Maggie Elizabeth Winters;

SPARKMAN —- Sarah Nichole McMullen; STAR CITY —- Caleb Michael Walker.