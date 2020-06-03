TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will host a food box drive thru distribution at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9. One food box per vehicle will be given away until all boxes are gone. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be strictly enforced, according to a news release.

The food distribution sponsors are: Arkansas Food Bank, Tyson Inc., Pine Bluff Police Department, Canaan Christian Center — Apostle and pastor, Craig and Sheryl Banks; Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ — Superintent Jerry and Diann Williams; and TOPPS.

TOPPS (Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service) is a non-profit organization. Details: TOPPS office, 870-850-6011.